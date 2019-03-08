St. Patrick’s Day DUI checkpoints begin Friday night

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Law enforcement and highway patrols will be enhancing their DUI checkpoint patrols this weekend starting on Friday night.

Although St. Patrick’s Day is one week away, law enforcement agencies will already be out in full force starting Friday night to try and dangerous drivers off of the road. The life saving messages authorities wan’t to get out to people — “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

The Center for Traffic Safety is teaming up with PennDOT, the National Highway Traffic Safety, and local and State Police to spread that message and warning to all drivers.

From March 8 until March 17 you can expect to see DUI patrols and sobriety checkpoints in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties.

Officials say if you do make the irresponsible decision to drive when you have been drinking — law enforcement is prepared to remove you from being behind the wheel before you could injure or kill yourself, or someone else on the road.

There are some measures the Center for Traffic Safety wants you to keep in mind to prevent drinking and driving. They say to plan ahead, order a taxi or an Uber, or have a designated driver. Even if you’ve had one or two drinks authorities say to still call a cab and don’t risk driving. Officials say if you see someone that appears to be driving on the road drunk to please call 911 right away. Lastly, if a friend is about to drive drunk you should take their keys away from them.

You can still have fun celebrating the luck of the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, but Barbara Zortman, the Director of the Center for Traffic Safety says it’s as simple as this “If you plan on drinking, plan on not driving.”