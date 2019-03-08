Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Steelers agree to two-year extensions with two key offensive lineman

Posted 5:47 AM, March 8, 2019, by

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 24: Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster (73) during the first half of an NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 24, 2018, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Steelers defeated the Bucs 30-27. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers have locked up two key pieces of the team’s offensive line for two more years.

The team announced that it agreed to extensions with C Maurkice Pouncey and G Ramon Foster.

Pouncey, 29, received a two-year extension worth $22 million.

He has been a Pro Bowler in four of the last five seasons, one of which he missed entirely due to injury.

Foster, 33, got a two-year deal worth a little over $8 million to stay with Pittsburgh.

He has started at least fourteen games in each of the past five seasons for the Steelers.

The duo will continue to protect QB Ben Roethlisberger as his career winds down.

