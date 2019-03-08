× Steelers agree to two-year extensions with two key offensive lineman

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers have locked up two key pieces of the team’s offensive line for two more years.

The team announced that it agreed to extensions with C Maurkice Pouncey and G Ramon Foster.

Pouncey, 29, received a two-year extension worth $22 million.

He has been a Pro Bowler in four of the last five seasons, one of which he missed entirely due to injury.

Foster, 33, got a two-year deal worth a little over $8 million to stay with Pittsburgh.

He has started at least fourteen games in each of the past five seasons for the Steelers.

The duo will continue to protect QB Ben Roethlisberger as his career winds down.