Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Today is International Women’s Day!

Posted 6:43 AM, March 8, 2019, by

MADRID, SPAIN - 2019/03/08: Women gathered in Sol Square making noise with pots and pans protesting as the 24 hours women strike starts in Spain and marking the beginning of 8th of March International Women's Day. (Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Today is International Women’s Day!

It is celebrated annually on March 8.

It is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

This year’s campaign theme is Balance For Better, to build a more gender-balanced world.

Among the goals are to raise awareness against bias, take action for equality, and to celebrate women’s achievements.

For more information on International Women’s Day, you can visit their website here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.