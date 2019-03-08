× Today is International Women’s Day!

It is celebrated annually on March 8.

It is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

This year’s campaign theme is Balance For Better, to build a more gender-balanced world.

Among the goals are to raise awareness against bias, take action for equality, and to celebrate women’s achievements.

For more information on International Women’s Day, you can visit their website here.