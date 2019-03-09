× 11th Annual Polar Bear Plunge benefiting York County Special Olympics

WRIGHTSVILLE, York County, Pa. — Hundreds of people gathered at John Wright Restaurant Saturday afternoon to take a splash in the Susquehanna River.

Organizers say roughly 650 people participated in the 11th Annual Polar Bear Plunge.

The event serves as the “biggest” fundraiser for the York County Special Olympics, according to Robyn Liggins-Smith, Polar Bear Blunge co-chair and public relations coordinator for the York County Special Olympics.

She said the proceeds go toward helping the athletes and their families.

“We have 350 athletes and we raise funds so they don`t have to pay for any of the sports that we do. 15 different sports. That includes training, that includes equipment, that includes travel,” said Liggins-Smith.

Liggins-Smith said they’re expecting to raise just under $80,000 following the event.