Good samaritans help driver from burning vehicle in York

Posted 5:16 PM, March 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25PM, March 9, 2019

York – One person is in the hospital after their vehicle caught fire Saturday morning.

The fire broke out around 11:20 a.m on West Market Street.

York City Department of Fire/ Rescue Services Chief Chad Deardorff says the fire was caused by a “lit smoking material” that was dropped by the driver in the vehicle.

According to the department’s Facebook page, a few good samaritans rescued the driver trapped in the car before fire crews arrived.

The driver was taken to a local hospital.

West Market Street was closed for about an hour while fire crews battled the flames.

