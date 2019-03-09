Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Man wanted in connection to homicide at Double D’s Bar and Grill in Harrisburg, arrested

Posted 11:28 AM, March 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:58AM, March 9, 2019

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County – A 24-year-old man wanted in connection for the shooting death of an individual outside of Double D’s Bar and Grill Tuesday morning, has been arrested.

Sheldon Reece was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, Saturday morning in New York according to the task force.

Task Force members pursued leads throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland until the afternoon of March 8th – when they learned Reece would be found in New York City.  Shortly after 2 a.m., new information led members of the USMS New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force to a hotel in Long Island City (Queens), New York – where Reece was taken into custody without incident.

Reece was turned over to the New York Police Department Central Booking Department to await extradition to Pennsylvania.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.