× Man wanted in connection to homicide at Double D’s Bar and Grill in Harrisburg, arrested

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County – A 24-year-old man wanted in connection for the shooting death of an individual outside of Double D’s Bar and Grill Tuesday morning, has been arrested.

Sheldon Reece was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, Saturday morning in New York according to the task force.

Task Force members pursued leads throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland until the afternoon of March 8th – when they learned Reece would be found in New York City. Shortly after 2 a.m., new information led members of the USMS New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force to a hotel in Long Island City (Queens), New York – where Reece was taken into custody without incident.

Reece was turned over to the New York Police Department Central Booking Department to await extradition to Pennsylvania.