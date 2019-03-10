Boy Scouts of America to open girls only troop in Red Lion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, York County - Boy scouts of america will open the first girls only troop in Red Lion.

Girls were able to enroll to the troop today during an open house at the Chapel Church in York Township.

The new program will allow 11 to 17-year-old girls to be a part of the troop.

Camping gear and cooking demonstrations showed the girls what the program has to offer.

Jennifer Potts, Chair of Troop 115 Committee, said they want to teach young girls about survival skills as they experience outdoor activities.

"We have a great crew of dedicated volunteer leaders that are really excited to bring this program to the girls in our are. We are looking forward to having a wonderful program and to work together with them," said Potts.

Organizers said they also hope to offer science, technology, engineering and mathematics program opportunities for the girls.