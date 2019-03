× Crews battle suspicious garage fire in York

York – York City Department of Fire/Rescue is investigating a suspicious garage fire in York.

The fire broke out around 1:00 p.m, Sunday on the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street.

Chief Chad Deardorff says the fire was contained to the garage area. He says the fire is suspicious and is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused $11,000 in damage.