× Deputy seizes $400,000 worth of marijuana during traffic stop

Dover, TN — More than 30 pounds of marijuana with a street value of approximately $400,000 was seized during a traffic stop in Stewart County this weekend.

Deputy Lee Miller stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest of 27-year-old Stanley Beasley Jr. of Memphis. Along with the marijuana, a significant amount of cash was found in the vehicle as well.

This is estimated to be the largest amount of high-grade marijuana that has ever been seized in the county.

Beasley is being held in jail under a $400,000 bond.