Hazmat incident forces evacuation, road closure in Lebanon County

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TWP., LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. – Approximately 10 homes on School House Road in South Londonderry Township had to be evacuated because of a reported Hazmat incident.

Firefighters say they were called to the area after a child went to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials called to a Hazmat team and a sewer company to the area to check out the levels; officials deemed the levels concerning.

Emergency officials evacuated people in those homes as a result.

School House Road and Bradford Street were closed for around 3 hours due to the incident.

An investigation is underway.

The roads have since been reopened.