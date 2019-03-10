Hazmat incident forces evacuation, road closure in Lebanon County

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TWP., LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. – Approximately 10 homes on School House Road in South Londonderry Township had to be evacuated because of a reported Hazmat incident.
Firefighters say they were called to the area after a child went to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning.
Officials called to a Hazmat team and a sewer company to the area to check out the levels; officials deemed the levels concerning.
Emergency officials evacuated people in those homes as a result.
School House Road and Bradford Street were closed for around 3 hours due to the incident.
An investigation is underway.
The roads have since been reopened.
40.366669 -76.502574