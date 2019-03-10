× ‘Lanes for Lives’ knocks down pins to support American Red Cross

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. — Suburban Bowlerama was packed Sunday afternoon for the annual ‘Lanes for Lives’ event.

30 lanes were filled with six bowlers in each, including some of the everyday faces on FOX43 News.

There were two sessions in the afternoon: the first running from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The second went from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It was $50 for an individual bowler and $300 to sponsor an entire lane.

All of the proceeds from the event go towards benefiting the American Red Cross, says Beverley Stambaugh, South Central PA chapter executive director.

She said it directly benefits their work in York, Adams, Franklin and Fulton Counties.

“These funds that are raised help us with home fires, local disasters, helping collect blood in our area to make sure we have enough blood for our patients when they need it. It’s just everything that we do, when you don’t want to see us at your door, that’s when you’re going to see us because that’s actually when you’re going to need us most,” said Stambaugh.

Wendy Keesee, president of Brewery Products, which was a sponsor of the event, said it helps raise awareness for more unknown American Red Cross services, such as mental health, international aid and assisting local military families.

“It gives them an opportunity to give back, gives them an opportunity to see what the Red Cross does. We talked about the Red Cross [Sunday]. A lot of people don’t know the different lanes and services the Red Cross does offer in the local area, not just when a disaster strikes,” said Keesee.

The financial goal for ‘Lanes for Lives’ is to meet last year’s total of roughly $25,000.

Stambaugh said they are “desperate” for volunteers and recommends anyone interested to contact them.