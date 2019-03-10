× Police responds to overnight standoff in West Manheim

WEST MANHEIM, York County – A standoff lasting for 8 hours ended early Sunday morning in West Manheim.

According to Emergency dispatchers, the standoff started just before 11 p.m., Saturday night on the 100 block of Louvin Drive.

Dispatchers say around 11:45 p.m., the York County Quick Response Team was called to the scene.

The standoff ended at 6:32 a.m, Sunday.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers.

The West Manheim Police Department are investigating.