× State police investigates single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County

Dauphin County – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County.

The crash happened shortly before 6:00 a.m, on Sunday, according to Emergency Management.

They say the incident took place between mile marker 79 and 80.

One person was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

State police are investigating.