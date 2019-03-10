Warmer temperatures on the way for the coming work week!

WARMER AIR RETURNS: Unfortunately our warm front got held up just off to our south today which meant most of us were stuck in the upper 40s. The good news is, this looks to be one of only two cool days in the forecast over the next week. Temperatures tomorrow should bounce back into the low 50s for many of us under bright and sunny skies. The warming trend continues through the rest of the week too! We remain dry for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Winds will likely be picking up Monday with some strong energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Wind chills should not be a problem at all this week! Monday night, a strong piece of energy slides through the area bringing a brief shot of colder air for Tuesday. We will not be anywhere near as cold as last week, but this will likely knock us back into the low 40s for Tuesday. Temperatures rebound nicely after that back into the 50s and even 60s!

WARMING TEMPERATURE TREND: Mother Nature is finally rewarding us with warmer temperatures for the majority of this next work week. We have one brief cool day on Tuesday, but following that another ridge begins to build over the eastern states. We’ve been on the below average temperature train for quite some time with temperatures anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees below normal. We’ve been warmer over the last couple of days, but still not where we should be at for this time of year. Heading into the next couple of days, the ridging pattern will take us into some spring-like temperatures! Upper 50s and low to mid 60s are not out of the question. We will likely be tracking some wet weather for Thursday and Friday as well, although no heavy rain is in the forecast as of now.

Have a spectacular Sunday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash