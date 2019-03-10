× Woman holds auditions for play honoring brother who was killed

Michigan – Saginaw woman is holding auditions for a play she wrote in honor of her brother who was killed.

My Brother’s Keeper was written about Daniel Smothers’ life to honor him and bring awareness to an ongoing issue of violence that plagues many communities.

Jan. 2, was the 20th anniversary of the death of Smothers, and his sister Shivetta is turning his tragic story into a stage play.

“Mother’s that lost their child, I want them to come out and see the play, and I want them to know my mom and we all know their pain, this is something that you never get over,” Smothers said.

Smothers was an honor roll student and football player at Saginaw High School. He was in the prime of his life. According to his sister he was preparing to go to college in the fall of 99 being offered a full scholarship to play football.

“He was outgoing, athletic, he got along with everybody, he was very respectful,” said Smothers. “And he got hit and he died, and that was that. His life was ended, just like that.”

Smothers held auditions for her play at Buena Vista Community Center to find the perfect cast. She said that all the profits from the play will go to the scholarship in his name at his former school Saginaw High.

“I’m looking for them to have that ummf. I’m looking for them to have his spirit, his goofiness, his silliness, just an all-around everything,” Smothers said. “As long as I have breath in my body, I’m going to try to keep his memory alive.”

Smothers is looking to cast about 40 people and plans to debut the play on June 17.