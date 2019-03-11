Breezy and milder Monday with more sunshine for the afternoon

WEEK STARTS BREEZY: It’s a very foggy start across Central PA, but conditions continue to swiftly improve before sunrise. There are clouds to start as well, with temperatures in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees to begin the day. More by way of sunshine moves into the region for the afternoon, with just some passing clouds. It’s a bit breezy, but it’s a bit milder. Expect readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s throughout the region. Skies are mostly clear for the night, and there’s still a bit of a breeze. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. There’s plenty of sunshine for Tuesday, but it’s still a bit breezy. Despite the sunshine, temperatures fall back a bit. Expect readings in the lower 40s. Winds chills feel like the upper 30s at times. Wednesday brings partly sunny skies ahead of the next system. It’s milder again, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WET ‘N MILD: Temperatures continue to boost through the end of the week, but it’s going to come with showers. There’s plenty of clouds for Thursday, but showers shouldn’t arrive until later during the afternoon and into the early evening. This allows temperatures to jump into the middle to upper 50s. It’s mild through the night, and it’s still quite damp. Showers linger through much of Friday, but this does not stop temperatures from rising even higher. Expect readings in the lower 60s! Expect on-and-off showers through the course of the day.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns chillier, but the luck of the Irish should keep us dry for St. Patrick’s Day festivities! Saturday is breezy with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This is wonderful weather for those coming out to the York St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Sunday, also St. Patrick’s Day of course, brings partly sunny skies. Temperatures are a bit chillier, with readings falling back into the middle 40s. The breezes should be lighter.

