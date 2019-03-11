Breezy conditions through tonight with cooler temperatures Tuesday

WINDS REMAIN BREEZY: Aside from a breezy wind today, the start of the work week shaped up pretty nicely! Temperatures topped out in the low 50s across the area with plenty of sunshine! Clouds will continue to build back in tonight with a strong piece of energy that will clip the area. Winds should peak tonight with that energy sliding through, although its still possible we remain breezy through Tuesday as well. Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler than what we experienced today, we get knocked back into the low to mid 40s for highs. That tallies up another below average day, but following that warmer temperatures are thankfully on the way!

WARMER AIR MID TO LATE WEEK: Temperatures rebound nicely after the brief shot of cooler air for Tuesday. By Wednesday we are back into the low 50s and that is just the beginning of the warming trend! By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year! We should remain cloud free on Wednesday which will make it a beautiful day. By Thursday, we are tracking our next rain maker which will likely bring cloud cover back by the afternoon. Despite the rain showers, strong southerly flow will still prevail which means our temperatures should have no problem warming into the mid to upper 50s! Friday looks to be the peak day as far as temperatures go – we will be making a run for the mid to upper 60s after clearing the last of the rain showers during the afternoon. Models are still differing on exactly when the showers will be drying up, but it looks like the latter half of the day on Friday. Temperatures begin to cool back down heading into the weekend.

Have a magnificent Monday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash