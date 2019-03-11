Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Chambersburg woman facing charges after two-year-old taken to hospital with serious injuries

Posted 6:35 AM, March 11, 2019, by

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg woman is facing charges after a two-year-old child was taken to the hospital with multiple serious injuries.

Philicia Palmer, 28, is facing aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges for the incident.

On March 10 around 10:35 p.m., police responded to the Chambersburg Hospital Emergency Room for a two-year-old child who had been brought into the hospital with multiple serious injuries.

Palmer was arrested after interviewing police and a subsequent investigation.

