Dallastown man facing charges after one-year-old accidentally ingests fentanyl capsules

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Dallastown man is facing charges after his one-year-old child accidentally ingested fentanyl capsules he had hidden.

Justin Ennis, 32, is facing endangering the welfare of children charges for the incident.

On December 26, 2017 around 6:55 p.m., police were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Trolley Drive in Dallastown for a reported one-year-old in cardiac arrest from a drug overdose.

Upon arrival, officials rendered aid to the one-year-old and took the child to York Hospital via ambulance.

Ennis told police that he had capsules containing fentanyl inside a cigarette pack. He said that he left the pack inside his jacket pocket, which he laid on the floor.

He believed that the child must have gotten the capsules from the pack and ingested them, as he couldn’t find the capsules.

Ennis told police that he almost killed the child, and described her as dying and being “gone” while on the phone with 911 dispatch.

After receiving medical attention at York Hospital, the child was transferred to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for additional care.

A toxicology screening showed that the child’s fentanyl concentration was 36.1 nanograms per milliliter, and according to doctors at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, a fatal dose of fentanyl is considered to be 34 nanograms per milliliter.

Fortunately, the child did not die.

Now, Ennis is facing charges.