Eagles, Jason Peters agree on new, 1-year contract
PHILADELPHIA — Tackle Jason Peters, the anchor of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line for the last decade, will return to Philly for another season in 2019 after signing a one-year contract Monday, the team announced.
Peters, 37, was already under contract for one more season on his old deal, but would have cost the team $13.2 million against the salary cap. There is no word on the terms of his new deal, but it’s likely a restructured offer that will lessen his cap hit.
Peters started all 16 regular-season and two playoff games for Philadelphia last season, though he left several games early after being banged up.
He signed his previous deal with Philadelphia, a five-year pact worth $51.3 million, in 2014.