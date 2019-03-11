Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Eagles, Jason Peters agree on new, 1-year contract

Posted 12:51 PM, March 11, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: Jason Peters #71 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the closing moments of a game against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Redskins defeated the Eagles 38-24. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — Tackle Jason Peters, the anchor of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line for the last decade, will return to Philly for another season in 2019 after signing a one-year contract Monday, the team announced.

Peters, 37, was already under contract for one more season on his old deal, but would have cost the team $13.2 million against the salary cap. There is no word on the terms of his new deal, but it’s likely a restructured offer that will lessen his cap hit.

Peters started all 16 regular-season and two playoff games for Philadelphia last season, though he left several games early after being banged up.

He signed his previous deal with Philadelphia, a five-year pact worth $51.3 million, in 2014.

