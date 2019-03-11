× Eagles, Jason Peters agree on new, 1-year contract

PHILADELPHIA — Tackle Jason Peters, the anchor of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line for the last decade, will return to Philly for another season in 2019 after signing a one-year contract Monday, the team announced.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed T Jason Peters to a one-year contract for the 2019 season.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/elFn5ubDIy — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 11, 2019

Peters, 37, was already under contract for one more season on his old deal, but would have cost the team $13.2 million against the salary cap. There is no word on the terms of his new deal, but it’s likely a restructured offer that will lessen his cap hit.

Peters started all 16 regular-season and two playoff games for Philadelphia last season, though he left several games early after being banged up.

He signed his previous deal with Philadelphia, a five-year pact worth $51.3 million, in 2014.