× Ephrata man charged with having sexual relationship with girl under 16 years old

LANCASTER COUNTY — Ephrata Police have charged a 30-year-old Lancaster County man with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors after an investigation into an alleged sexual relationship he had with a girl under 16 years of age.

James O. Peck, of Ephrata, was allegedly involved with the girl from December 2017 until January 2019 at a residence in the borough, police say.