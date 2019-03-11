× Five men sentenced for child pornography, sex crimes in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Five men were recently sentenced for child pornography and other offenses involving children.

Each man pleaded guilty and was sentenced at a separate hearing. All of their crimes were unrelated.

Jim Walsh, 75, was sentenced to 12-24 years in prison for having child pornography and sending a lewd photo of himself too a child in request for a photo of the child.

Now, Walsh must register his whereabouts with police, under Megan’s Law, for the rest of his life.

Dan Vasquez, 40, will serve 2-5 years in prison and five years of probation for disseminating child pornography and for having pornographic photos of pre-teens.

He must register his whereabouts for 25 years.

Dakota Brandt, 26, was sentenced to 1½ to 5 years in prison for sharing child pornography and for having pornographic videos of pre-teens.

He too must register his whereabouts with police for 25 years.

Benjamin Vang, 23, was sentenced to 6-23 months in prison after being charged with having photos and videos of pre-teens. He also sent clothes to a child he met online, and asked her to wear them for him.

He will serve the first six months of his sentence on house arrest, and the remainder, if paroled, under parole conditions.

Vang must also register his whereabouts with police for 25 years.

Finally, Wayne Rhodes, 49, was sentenced to 6-23 months in prison for sending a lewd photo of himself to a child and asking the child to perform sexual acts.

Rhodes will serve the first six months of his sentence on house arrest, followed by two years of probation.

He will need to register his whereabouts with police for the next 25 years.