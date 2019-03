YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A firefighter is doing everything he can to make sure that Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony are not forgotten.

Erik Swanson, a York City firefighter, has created the ‘Fuel Their Fire’ scholarship fund in Flanscha and Anthony’s honor.

He stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more.

For more information on the scholarship or to donate, you can visit the website here.