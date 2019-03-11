Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Garage fire in York City was intentionally set, fire officials say

Posted 7:10 PM, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:11PM, March 11, 2019

YORK — A garage that caught fire in York City this past weekend was intentionally set, according to the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services.

The fire occurred Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street. That same day, fire officials determined it to be suspicious as there was no electric to the garage and it wasn’t being used for anything.

The fire caused $11,000 in damage.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact York City Police.

