Garage fire in York City was intentionally set, fire officials say

YORK — A garage that caught fire in York City this past weekend was intentionally set, according to the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services.

The fire occurred Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street. That same day, fire officials determined it to be suspicious as there was no electric to the garage and it wasn’t being used for anything.

The fire caused $11,000 in damage.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact York City Police.