Glen Rock man accused of firing gun inside home while intoxicated

CODORUS TOWNSHIP, York County — A 55-year-old Glen Rock man was charged Sunday after police say he fired a gun inside a woman’s home on the 6400 block of Steltz Road.

Michael Gene Debusk, of Glen Rock, is charged with discharging a firearm in an occupied structure, possession of a small amount of marijuana, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person in the incident, which occurred Sunday around 3 a.m., State Police say.

According to police, Debusk was intoxicated when he returned to the home where he lived on Steltz Road. He allegedly began yelling and breaking furniture, including a coffee table and a fish tank, then grabbed a handgun and fired two rounds into the wall.

The homeowner — the mother of another resident of the home, police say — was about two feet away when Debusk fired the gun, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Witnesses at an area tavern said Debusk was there the night of the incident, and was loudly yelling about his the other occupant of the home. Witnesses say he had the handgun used in the shooting with him at the time, and allegedly threatened to “shoot (the other resident of the home) in the mouth” before leaving the tavern.

Police executed a search warrant on the home and found a clear, plastic bag containing suspected marijuana in a denim jacket Debusk had been seen wearing.

Debusk admitted to firing the shots, and that the marijuana found in the was his, according to the complaint.