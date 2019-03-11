× Hummelstown man charged with DUI, child endangerment in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police have charged a 36-year-old Hummelstown man with DUI, endangering the welfare of children, and other offenses after a 7:45 a.m. traffic stop last Friday on Meadow Lane.

Police say Brett Allan Dunhoft was stopped by an officer who noticed his registration plate was expired. The officer found a 12-year-old child seated in the front passenger seat, police say. Dunhoft’s driver’s license was found to be suspended due to a previous DUI conviction, police say, and his vehicle did not have the ignition interlock system that conviction required.

Dunhoft also displayed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested at the scene, according to police. Testing revealed a blood alcohol content of .132 percent. Dunhoft was processed and taken to Central Arraignment.