It’s National Napping Day!
The unofficial holiday is celebrated on the Monday following the return to daylight saving time.
It was started in 1999 to highlight the benefits of taking a quick nap, according to holidayscalendar.com.
Here are some facts on naps:
- Naps around 20 or 30 minutes are best for improved short-term alertness.
- Napping three times a week results in a 37% decrease in heart related deaths
- Naps can improve performance by 34%
- In Ancient Rome, it was common to take a nap after lunch
- 60 million Americans are sleep-deprived at any one time
- Humans are the only mammals to plan or delay naps
- Just thinking about a nap can lower blood pressure
- Most mammals nap