Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

It’s National Napping Day!

Posted 7:00 AM, March 11, 2019, by

It’s National Napping Day!

The unofficial holiday is celebrated on the Monday following the return to daylight saving time.

It was started in 1999 to highlight the benefits of taking a quick nap, according to holidayscalendar.com.

Here are some facts on naps:

  • Naps around 20 or 30 minutes are best for improved short-term alertness.
  • Napping three times a week results in a 37% decrease in heart related deaths
  • Naps can improve performance by 34%
  • In Ancient Rome, it was common to take a nap after lunch
  • 60 million Americans are sleep-deprived at any one time
  • Humans are the only mammals to plan or delay naps
  • Just thinking about a nap can lower blood pressure
  • Most mammals nap
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.