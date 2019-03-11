× K9 Officer Casper helps police in Lancaster County uncover more than 400 bags of heroin

LANCASTER — A 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office K9 Casper helped Manheim Police discover more than 400 bags of heroin stashed in his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Sadi Corretger was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license after the traffic stop, which occurred along North Wolf Street.

Police stopped Corretger’s vehicle for a suspected window tint violation and for having an illegal windshield banner, according to the DA’s Office. After stopping the vehicle, police noticed a large amount of cash, rubber-banded and sitting in the car’s center console, according to authorities.

Corretger was known to police from prior contacts related to drugs, according to the DA’s Office, and a resident had informed police that Corretger had just been involved with a drug transaction on their property.

Police called for K9 Officer Casper, who alerted them to narcotics hidden in the passenger side door. Police searched inside the vehicle and found the heroin stash inside a passenger console. A black plastic bag was found containing three brick-shaped packages with bundles of heroin. The 420 bags were stamped with a “HULK’ brand. Police also found $1,047 cash in the vehicle.

While arresting Corretger, he resisted by balling his fists, flailing his arms and shoving officers in attempts to get back in his vehicle, authorities say.