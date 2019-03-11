Krispy Kreme announces green doughnuts for St. Patrick’s Day, ‘golden ticket’ giveaways

Grab some while they’re green! Green O’riginal Glazed doughnuts are back at Krispy Kreme just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

The chain announced Thursday the green doughnuts will be available Friday, March 15 through Sunday, March 17.

But that’s not all.

Krispy Kreme also announced a year-long free doughnuts giveaway.

Customers will receive a “golden ticket” when visiting Krispy Kreme on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The winning tickets will grant the holders one dozen free doughnuts per month until St. Patrick’s Day in 2020.

Feeling lucky? To find the location nearest to you, visit the Krispy Kreme website by clicking here.