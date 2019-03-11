× Lamb of God frontman organizes kazoo counter-party against Westboro Baptist Church

RICHMOND, Va. – The frontman of heavy metal band Lamb of God is organizing a “Kazoo and Champagne counter-party” during the Westboro Baptist Church’s planned protest in Richmond.

The Westboro Baptist Church, known for inflammatory hate speech and protests against the LGBTQ+ community, the U.S. military, Catholics, Jews and Muslims, will arrive in Virginia’s capital March 11 to protest the election of Danica Roem, the state’s first openly transgender elected official.

In an Instagram post Friday morning, Lamb of God lead vocalist Randy Blythe called upon “All freaks, weirdos, misfits, & regular people of good conscious [sic],” to take part in his “counter-party” – a Kazoo Champagne Jam at the Virginia State Capitol intended to “drown them [members of the Westboro Baptist Church] out with cheap buzzing plastic noise machines.”

In his post, Blythe clarifies the kazoo party is “NOT a counter-PROTEST, because that would entail arguing with these idiots (which is USELESS)”

The group, called “arguably the most obnoxious and rabid hate group in America” by the Southern Poverty Law Center, will picket at the Virginia State Capitol and Virginia Commonwealth University at 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., respectively.

Blythe encourages attendees to wear costumes, with a $100 cash prize for the best costume.

“PUT ON YOUR CORPSEPAINT, YOUR RAINBOW WIG, YOUR INFLATABLE SUMO WRESTLER COSTUME. FLY YOUR FREAK FLAG HIGH! LET’S PARTY!!!!,” Blythe said in his post.