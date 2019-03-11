× Lancaster County man charged with criminal solicitation to commit murder, DA’s Office says

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police charged a Lancaster County man last week with criminal solicitation to commit murder, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office says 45-year-old James Macaulay asked an acquaintance on March 5 to help him find a contract killer. The acquaintance provided Macaulay a phone number and over the next few days, he allegedly communicated with the “purported killer” by phone and in person.

It’s alleged that Macaulay provided the killer, who has not been named by the DA’s Office, a photo of his wife and details about where she would be at different times of the day.

The DA’s Office says Macaulay agreed to pay $5,000 to the individual to kill his wife.

This is the second time in the same week that Dauphin County detectives arrested and charged a person with criminal solicitation to commit murder.