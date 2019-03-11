× Lancaster man wanted for attempted murder arrested after foot chase

LANCASTER — A 24-year-old Lancaster man wanted for attempted murder in an October 2018 shooting in downtown Lancaster was arrested Friday after leading police on a short foot chase, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Jovar Juwan Jackson was taken into custody around 7 p.m. on the 400 block of Howard Avenue, police say. He was denied bail after his arraignment and was transported to Lancaster County Prison.

Jackson and two accomplices, Jamel Nesmith and Clifton Hunter, are accused of being involved in a shooting that left one person injured on Oct. 16, 2018, police say. The shooting occurred around 7:43 p.m. in the area of East King and South Lime Streets. Police found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The three suspects were seen running from the area where a shot was fired, according to police.

Jackson was charged with Criminal Conspiracy – Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Conspiracy- Aggravated Assault, Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy- Robbery.