Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's statewide listening tour to visit Lancaster, York next week

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s statewide listening tour to gather input from residents about the possibility of legalizing marijuana has announced several new stops — including visits to Lancaster and York counties.

Fetterman will visit Lancaster on Monday, March 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince Street.

He’ll be in York on Tuesday, March 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. at York College’s DeMeester Recital Hall, 441 Country Club Road.

Additional tour dates are forthcoming. All tour stops are free and open to the public.