Man allegedly stole painting from Troegs Brewing in Derry Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Montgomery County man has been charged with theft by unlawful taking after police say he stole a painting from Troegs Brewing in Derry Township.

Adam Kohler, 49, allegedly removed the painting from a wall in the second floor area of the business on March 2 and covered it with his coat before leaving the premises.

The painting, worth approximately $750, has been recovered, police say.