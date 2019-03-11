× Man pleads guilty to theft by deception in connection with appliance repair scam

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man pleaded guilty Monday to theft by deception in connection with an appliance repair scam, according to police.

Police say 37-year-old Zahid Mehmood visited an Upper Allen Township home in September 2018 to fix the resident’s broken appliance. Mehmood, whose company was called “Appliance Techno,” accepted down payments for parts and scheduled a time to complete the repair but never did.