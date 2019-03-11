Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Man pleads guilty to theft by deception in connection with appliance repair scam

Posted 4:58 PM, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44PM, March 11, 2019

Zahid Mehmood

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man pleaded guilty Monday to theft by deception in connection with an appliance repair scam, according to police.

Police say 37-year-old Zahid Mehmood visited an Upper Allen Township home in September 2018 to fix the resident’s broken appliance. Mehmood, whose company was called “Appliance Techno,” accepted down payments for parts and scheduled a time to complete the repair but never did.

