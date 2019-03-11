× Man wanted after attacking, strangling victim in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is wanted after attacking a victim and squeezing their throat to the point where they couldn’t breathe.

Kissen Brown, 23, is facing strangulation, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, and simple assault.

On March 8 around midnight, Brown allegedly was engaged in an altercation in the 100 block of Jennings Drive in Lancaster Township.

Brown allegedly struck the victim in the head and body, knocking the victim to the ground.

He proceeded to allegedly tell the victim that he was going to “torture you all night” and “kill you.”

The victim attempted to retreat to the residence when Brown grabbed the victim by the hair and threw her to the ground.

Then, Brown allegedly grabbed the victim’s throat multiple times and squeezed to the point that she could not breath.

When police arrived at the residence, Brown jumped from a second story window and was never captured.

Any person knowing the whereabouts of Brown is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip.”