Mobile home is a total loss after fire in Dover Township, officials say

Posted 1:51 PM, March 11, 2019, by and , Updated at 02:49PM, March 11, 2019

YORK COUNTY — Update: A mobile home caught fire Monday afternoon in Dover Township, officials say.

The fire was reported around 1:40 p.m. at a residence in the 2700 block of Genna Circle, according to dispatch.

Officials say the mobile home is a total loss. No one was injured.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help those displaced, officials add.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Previous: Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Dover, according to dispatch reports.

The blaze was reported at about 1:40 p.m.

According to dispatch, the fire is at a dwelling on the 2700 block of Genna Circle. Fire is reportedly visible through the roof of the structure.

FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.

