Nearly 40 people displaced after retaining wall collapses

WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.--- Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, part of a retaining wall collapsed in The Village at Utz Terrace, which is an independent senior living community within SpiriTrust Lutheran.

No one living near the wall or any property staff members were injured.

Crystal Hull, corporate director of communication and public relations, said 37 total people living in 24 cottages on Bear Crossing and Muhlenberg Drive are now displaced after their homes were deemed too dangerous.

“Until we know what caused the wall to collapse and until we know the structural integrity is of the wall, we have to take all precautions. We just have to put the safety of our residents first," said Hull.

Vera Marucci lives across the street from the wall on Muhlenberg Drive.

She said she opened her home to neighbors Sunday night as they were rushed away from the wall.

“It upset most of us, one way or another. Several of us took in neighbors," said Marucci.

People who were displaced as a result of the collapse and had no alternative are currently in local hotels.

Hull said they're waiting for an all-clear from fire officials and structural engineers.

She said structural engineers did a full assessment Monday morning.

They now have to wait for the full report and recommendations before deciding what to do next.

She said there is no timeframe for when that could be.

“We are accommodating the needs of those residents by providing food and lodging and transportation and any other needs that they have," said Hull.

Hull said SpiriTrust Lutheran has informed residents and their families about a 24/7 hotline available to help those displaced.

She said they're also holding a series of meetings to try and keep people updated on the situation.