PIAA Basketball Playoffs: Sites and times for this week's second-round games

A total of 20 Central Pennsylvania teams survived the first round of the PIAA high school basketball playoffs, and will return to action in the second round this week.

The second round will be held Tuesday and Wednesday.

BOYS 6A

Harrisburg (20-6) vs. Chester (21-6)

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. at Reading’s Geigle Complex

The District 3 champion Cougars held off Downingtown East 63-61 in the first round to earn a shot at District 1 champ and perennial statewide powerhouse Chester, which defeated District 11 runner-up Parkland 55-41 in the first round.

BOYS 5A

Lower Dauphin (25-3) vs. Johnstown (20-2)

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Bald Eagle High School (Centre County)

The reigning District 3 champion Falcons knocked off Franklin Regional 53-46 in the first round, and will now take on District 6 champ Johnstown Christian, a 56-52 overtime winner over Elizabethtown in the opening round. Lower Dauphin defeated E-town 80-57 in the first round of the District 3 playoffs.

York High (24-4) vs. Mars (25-1)

Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Hollidaysburg High School (Hollidaysburg, Blair County)

The Bearcats knocked off District 7 third-place finisher Chartiers Valley 85-73 in the first round, and now draw District 7 champ Mars in the second round. The Fightin’ Planets have only lost once all season, all the way back on December 20 — a 64-60 setback to Birmingham in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. They’ve won 20 in a row since then, including a 74-65 victory over Milton Hershey in the first round of States.

BOYS 4A

Lancaster Catholic (17-10) vs. Archbishop Carroll (16-10)

Tuesday, 8 p.m. at Reading’s Geigle Complex

The surging Crusaders defeated District 11 fourth-place finisher Northwestern Lehigh 63-45 in the first round of States, and now face District 12 third-place finisher Archbishop Carroll, a 64-57 winner over Allentown Central Catholic in the state opener.

Bishop McDevitt (23-3) vs. Quaker Valley (21-4)

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Hollidaysburg High School (Blair County)

The District 3 champion Crusaders hammered Ringgold 82-37 in their state playoff opener. In the second round, they’ll take on Quaker Valley, a 66-51 winner over District 9 champ Clearfield in the first round. The Quakers finished second in the District 7 tournament earlier this season.

BOYS 3A

Trinity (23-3) vs. Holy Redeemer (24-4)

Wednesday, 8 p.m. at Pottsville’s Martz Hall

The District 3 champion Shamrocks defeated Philly Public League sixth-place finisher High School of the Future 82-63 to advance to the second round, where they will face District 2 runner-up Holy Redeemer, a 46-42 winner over Wellsboro in the first round.

BOYS 1A

Lancaster Country Day (20-4) vs. Faith Christian (15-10)

Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Governor Mifflin HS (Shillington)

Country Day blasted Sullivan County 55-35 in its state-playoff opener, and now advances to the second round, where it will face District 1 runner-up Faith Christian, a 62-58 overtime winner over District 11 champ Notre Dame in the first round.

GIRLS 6A

Dallastown (25-3) vs. Council Rock North (20-6)

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Governor Mifflin HS (Shillington)

The District 3 runner-up Wildcats knocked off Downingtown East 43-39 in their state opener, and now face Council Rock North, a 84-15 winner over District 12 runner-up Central in the first round.

Cumberland Valley (23-4) vs. Abington (23-4)

Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Garden Spot High School (New Holland)

The District 3 champion Eagles held off Fox Chapel 35-27 in the first round. They will take on Abington, the third-place team out of District 1, which defeated Parkland 56-34 in its state opener.

GIRLS 5A

Lower Dauphin (20-7) vs. Southern Lehigh (24-3)

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. at Governor Mifflin HS (Shillington)

The Falcons upended District 12 runner-up Mastery North 51-28 in the first round, and now will take on District 11 champ Southern Lehigh, a 58-27 winner over Radnor in the first round.

Mechanicsburg (21-6) vs. Archbishop Wood (16-11)

Wednesday, 8 p.m. at Garden Spot HS (New Holland)

The Wildcats knocked off District 2 champ Abington Heights 48-27 in the first round to earn a second-round date with Wood, the third-place finisher out of District 12. The Vikings defeated Springfield Delco 51-47 in double overtime to reach the second round.

Gettysburg (23-6) vs. Archbishop Carroll (22-5)

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at Garden Spot HS (New Holland)

The District 3 runner-up Warriors held off West Chester Henderson 43-39 in the first round to advance; they’ll take on District 12 champ Archbishop Carroll, a 56-34 winner over Spring Grove, in the second round.

Palmyra (17-10) vs. Wyoming Valley West (17-10)

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at Pottsville’s Martz Hall

The District 3 champion Cougars extended their winning streak to seven games with a 46-38 victory over Pope John Paul II in the first round of States. Wyoming Valley West, the District 2 runner-up, edged District 11 runner-up Bangor 49-48 in the first round.

GIRLS 4A

Elco (22-7) vs. Danville (23-4)

Wednesday, 5 p.m. at Pottsville’s Martz Hall

The Raiders punched their ticket to the second round with a 49-38 victory over District 2 champ Scranton Prep in the first round. They’ll face Danville, a 57-49 victor over Tamaqua, in the second round. Danville is the District 4 runner-up.

Kennard-Dale (23-4) vs. Mifflinburg (24-4)

Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Milton Hershey HS

The Rams defeated District 12 runner-up Audenreid 65-57 to advance to the second round, where they’ll take on District 4 champ Mifflinburg, a 43-29 winner over Nanticoke in the first round.

Lancaster Catholic (29-0) vs. Central Valley (23-2)

Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Hollidaysburg HS (Blair County)

The two-time District 3 and defending state champion Crusaders tied a state record by winning their 61st straight game with a 52-24 demolition of Quaker Valley in the first round, evening them with York Catholic for the all-time record. To claim the mark for their own, they’ll have to find a way to beat District 7 runner-up Central Valley, which stomped District 6 runner-up Huntingdon 66-42 in the first round.

GIRLS 3A

Trinity (25-2) vs. Notre Dame Green Pond (24-3)

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at Reading’s Geigle Complex

The District 3 champion Shamrocks annihilated Philadelphia Academy Charter 83-13 in the first round to run their winning streak to nine games. They’ll face District 11 champ Notre Dame Green Pond, a 64-25 winner over Motivation, in the second round.

GIRLS 2A

Linden Hall (19-3) vs. Old Forge (19-6)

Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Easton High School

The District 3 champions knocked off District 4 runner-up Sayre 57-35 in the first round to earn a date with Old Forge, the runner-up out of District 2. The Devils defeated District 12 runner-up Girard Academic Music Program 55-20 in the first round.

York Catholic (19-7) vs. Holy Cross (18-8)

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Hamburg High School

The Fighting Irish defeated District 12 champ Bishop McDevitt 46-27 to advance to the second round, where they’ll take on District 2 champ Holy Cross, a 53-39 winner over Marian Catholic in the first round.

GIRLS 1A

Greenwood (21-5) vs. Susquehanna Community School (20-6)

Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Bloomsburg University

The District 3 runner-ups blasted Chester Charter 52-11 in the first round, and will take on Susquehanna Community School, a 53-40 winner over Millville, in the second round.