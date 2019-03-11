× Police: Man fled from officers at high rate of speed, crashed vehicle with two young children in back seat

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York man was arrested Saturday evening in West Manchester Township after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase and crashed his vehicle with his two young children in the back seat.

Dashan Andino, 29, was passing motorists on the opposite side of the roadway when he crashed into an oncoming vehicle, almost head-on, at the intersection of Carlisle Road and Locust Lane, according to police. He fled on foot after the crash — leaving two children in the vehicle — and was apprehended a short distance away from the scene. The children and driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash were not injured, police note.

The vehicle pursuit began around 5:20 p.m., just minutes after the children’s mother called 911 from the Royal Farms on Carlisle Road in Dover Township to report that Andino had held a knife to her neck, demanding money, prior to their arrival, police allege. She also advised that their two children were in the vehicle that was parked in the lot.

Andino fled after he saw police — driving on Carlisle Road for approximately two miles before crashing.

Following the wreck, police located a loaded magazine just outside of the open driver’s side door, it’s alleged. However, a firearm was never found. Officers seized a digital scale used to weigh marijuana during a search of Andino’s vehicle, police add.

Andino, who had warrants out of West Manchester Township and York City, faces a slew of charges, including robbery, endangering the welfare of children, fleeing or attempting to elude police, unlawful restraints, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous traffic offenses, court documents show.