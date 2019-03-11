Police offer reward for information leading to whereabouts of missing Dauphin County man

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing Dauphin County man.

Padam Rizal, 49, was last seen on February 21 around 2 p.m. when he left his home. He was due to meet with family at 7 p.m., according to police.

Police said Rizal didn’t arrive as expected and several attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.

At about 1 a.m. February 22, police found Rizal’s vehicle abandoned on the Interstate 83 bridge over the Susquehanna River.

Rizal is about five feet, nine inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds, with salt and pepper hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Susquehanna Township Police at 717-652-8265.