Police searching for suspect in robbery of Turkey Hill store in Lower Paxton Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the suspect from a robbery of a Turkey Hill store.

On March 10 around 6:10 a.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Houcks Road in Harrisburg for a reported robbery at a Turkey Hill convenience store.

An employee told police that a black man entered the store and demanded cash before leaving on foot.

During the robbery, the suspect did not display a weapon.

The suspect is described as a black man who covered most of his head and face with a bright colored hood and a white towel.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lower Paxton Police Department reference case 19-0003415 or to submit an anonymous tip.