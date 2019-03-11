Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Police seek identities of ATM skimming suspects

Posted 10:06 PM, March 11, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ephrata Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two ATM skimming suspects.

It’s alleged that on March 10, two men attached a skimming device to an ATM at a bank in Ephrata.

Police say customers reported difficulty inserting cards into the machine.

One of the suspects can be seen clearly in the video — the other, was wearing a mask that covered part of his face.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identities of the two men should contact Det. Sheppard at 717-738-9200 ext. 243 or submit a tip here.

