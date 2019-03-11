Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Police: Warwick High School student arrested after verbally threatening member of school staff

Posted 3:54 PM, March 11, 2019, by

LITITZ, Lancaster County — A student at Warwick High School was arrested Monday after verbally threatening a staff member at the school, according to Lititz Police.

The incident happened during school hours, police say. After an investigation, the student was arrested and removed from the school. At no time were students or staff in danger, according to police.

There was no word from police on what charges the student will face, if any.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.