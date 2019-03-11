× Police: Warwick High School student arrested after verbally threatening member of school staff

LITITZ, Lancaster County — A student at Warwick High School was arrested Monday after verbally threatening a staff member at the school, according to Lititz Police.

The incident happened during school hours, police say. After an investigation, the student was arrested and removed from the school. At no time were students or staff in danger, according to police.

There was no word from police on what charges the student will face, if any.