Ravens exercise option on Brandon Carr

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have elected to keep a veteran defensive back in the fold.

The team announced that it has exercised its option on CB Brandon Carr.

Carr, 32, has yet to miss a game in his 11-year-career, including the past three with the Ravens.

In 16 starts last season, Carr had 2 INTs and 45 tackles.

He will likely be one of Baltimore’s starting defensive backs come September.