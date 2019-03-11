× Reports: Eagles sign free-agent defensive tackle Malik Jackson to 3-year, $10 million deal

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed in principle to sign former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson to a three-year contract, according to numerous reports.

Jackson’s contract is reportedly worth $10 million, sources say.

#Eagles have agreed in principle to sign DT Malik Jackson to a 3-year contract, source confirms @JosinaAnderson/@AdamSchefter reports. Don’t have to wait till Wed for it to become official. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 11, 2019

A three-year, $10M deal for DT Malik Jackson to the Eagles is an absolute heist for Philly. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 11, 2019

Malik Jackson is a good, smart signing for Eagles. Fits their defense. He's 29 three years removed from a six-year, $80M+ contract with Jacksonville. Has been a Pro Bowler, won a Super Bowl. Now lines up next to Fletcher Cox. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 11, 2019

Jackson began his NFL career as a fifth-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2012 NFL Draft. He had 14.5 sacks in 62 games with Denver before signing a huge six-year, $86 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.

He racked up 18 sacks in 48 games in Jacksonville, but was cut this offseason as the Jaguars attempt to free up salary cap space to make a big free-agent signing themselves — they’re reportedly hoping to land former Eagles backup and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Jackson will line up in the interior, aside defensive anchor Fletcher Cox.