Reports: Eagles sign free-agent defensive tackle Malik Jackson to 3-year, $10 million deal
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed in principle to sign former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson to a three-year contract, according to numerous reports.
Jackson’s contract is reportedly worth $10 million, sources say.
Jackson began his NFL career as a fifth-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2012 NFL Draft. He had 14.5 sacks in 62 games with Denver before signing a huge six-year, $86 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.
He racked up 18 sacks in 48 games in Jacksonville, but was cut this offseason as the Jaguars attempt to free up salary cap space to make a big free-agent signing themselves — they’re reportedly hoping to land former Eagles backup and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.
Jackson will line up in the interior, aside defensive anchor Fletcher Cox.