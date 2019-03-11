Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Roadwork on Interstate 83 in York County to begin on March 17

Posted 9:41 AM, March 11, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Fairview Township Police Department has been advised that a major road project is set to begin on Interstate 83 on Sunday, March 17.  The work will stretch from the York/Cumberland County line to the South Bridge and is scheduled to be performed Sunday through Thursday nights from approximately 9:00 pm through 6:00 am.

It will involve ramp and lane closures in Cumberland County.  The project is expected to conclude in October.  While the work is not being done in Fairview Township it is likely to lead to increased traffic on township roads during “off hours”.  Specifically Lewisberry, Old York, Limekiln and Spanglers Mill Roads could be affected as motorists look for alternate routes due to ramp closures or traffic congestion.

SOURCE: Crimewatch

