Silver Spring Township Police mourning loss of first K9 officer, Bruder Winston

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. –Silver Spring Township Police are mourning the loss of their first K9 officer, Bruder Winston.

The police department wrote in a Facebook post that K9 Bruder died Friday afternoon.

K9 Bruder was taken to the veterinarian Thursday due to labored breathing, lethargy and not eating. The veterinarian discovered fluid build up around his heart and abdomen, later confirming that he had a tumor on his heart. The post said that during a procedure to drain fluid, he passed away.

K9 Bruder turned 12 years old this month and had been with the police department for the past 10 years.

“During his career he participated in 30+ demonstrations and more than 300 active Calls for Service as well as always being a vigilant back up officer for Sgt. Jenkins and the rest of the (Silver Spring Township Police),” a portion of the post stated. “He will be missed greatly by all our members but especially by his handler and partner, Dave and his family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”