Steelers trade WR Antonio Brown to Raiders

PITTSBURGH– The Antonio Brown saga is over for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team agreed to trade the wide receiver to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, acquiring a third- and fifth-round pick in this year’s draft in return.

From a salary cap perspective, the move is devastating for the Steelers, as Brown will now count for more against the team’s cap in 2019 ($21.12 million) than any other receiver will count for his own team.

As a part of the trade, Brown received a new deal from Oakland, which is worth over $50 million for the next 3 seasons, making him the highest paid receiver in the NFL.

Last year, Brown, 30, brought in a league leading 15 touchdowns, along with 1297 yards on 104 catches.

That production came in just 15 games, as Brown was benched for the team’s regular season finale that resulted in the Steelers missing the playoffs.

Since that time, Brown has kept his name in the headlines while being a distraction to the organization via trade demands and outspoken social media posts.

The move helps the Steelers move on from a locker room headache, but they may have traded the best wide receiver in football.

Brown has totaled over 1,000 yards in each of the last six seasons, and has scored at least 9 TDs in that same time span.