Traffic stop in Steelton leads to drug charges for 2 men

STEELTON, Dauphin County — Two men were arrested last week after a traffic stop by Steelton Police uncovered marijuana, THC pens, and about $5,000 in cash.

Devin Davies was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and two summary traffic offenses in the incident, which occurred on March 6 on the 100 block of South River Alley.

Davies’ passenger, Zahry Reece, was charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, police say.